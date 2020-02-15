Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.