Creative Planning Makes New $210,000 Investment in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

