Creative Planning Invests $214,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

XHR opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

