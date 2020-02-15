SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. SJW Group has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $74.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $199,440. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

