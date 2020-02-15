5,895 Shares in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 124.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 158.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Getz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $150,429.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $723,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAYN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.66. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

