Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 8,527 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

ON opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.