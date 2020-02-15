Creative Planning Sells 5,400 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,262,000 after acquiring an additional 338,987 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,389,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 55,213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,393 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 648,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,477.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,311,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,653 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

