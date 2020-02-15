Creative Planning Acquires 1,440 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 63.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 47.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $13.99 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

