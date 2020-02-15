7,017 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 106,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,523,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 110,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 114.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPE opened at $29.05 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $58.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

