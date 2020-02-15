Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day moving average of $254.90. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

