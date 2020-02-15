Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Etsy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 132.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.