Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 6,145 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $28.44 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

