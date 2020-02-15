Creative Planning Purchases New Shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

MYOV opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.11. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

In other news, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $67,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 19,701 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $306,350.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

