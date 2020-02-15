Creative Planning Buys 1,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

