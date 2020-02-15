Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bloom Energy by 93.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 146,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 4.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $528,232.32. Insiders sold 742,996 shares of company stock worth $4,990,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.