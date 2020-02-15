Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

