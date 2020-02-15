Creative Planning Takes Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,892,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.28. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $125.26 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ESLT. ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.