Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.8% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

