Creative Planning Has $190,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

