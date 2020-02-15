Creative Planning Buys 3,100 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 188.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 85,561 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 20.9% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM opened at $3.97 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $4.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.