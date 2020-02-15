Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Insider Purchases $98,434.00 in Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) insider David W. Barry bought 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00.
VVI opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.68.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VVI. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.
