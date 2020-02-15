Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $94,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 62.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

