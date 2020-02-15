Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OSW. Nomura cut Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $932.66 million and a PE ratio of 33.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

