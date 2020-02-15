Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 266 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $214.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $607.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

