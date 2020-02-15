Post (NYSE:POST) PT Lowered to $120.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Post has a fifty-two week low of $94.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Post’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Post by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Post by 3.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

