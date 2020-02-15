Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose Purchases 2,000 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.40 per share, with a total value of C$42,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$638,597.40.

David Francis Neil Primrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.47. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.17 and a 12-month high of C$26.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.13.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

