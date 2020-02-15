Mary Agnes Wilderotter Sells 1,663 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Agnes Wilderotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $24,506.56.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LYFT from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of LYFT by 723.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

