HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.59.

NYSE HSBC opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. HSBC has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 160.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

