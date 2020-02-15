Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Acquires $102,365.00 in Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00.

Shares of KN opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KN. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Knowles by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

