Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,260 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $57,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,026.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $57,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $57,450.00.
  • On Friday, January 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $51,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00.
  • On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $55,925.00.
  • On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00.

Slack stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $220,628,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Slack by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $113,570,000. AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $85,793,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Slack by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,105 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades TPI Composites to Neutral
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades TPI Composites to Neutral
Viad Corp Insider Purchases $98,434.00 in Stock
Viad Corp Insider Purchases $98,434.00 in Stock
Raymond James Lowers Fortive to Market Perform
Raymond James Lowers Fortive to Market Perform
i3 Verticals Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research
i3 Verticals Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research
Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock
Haymaker Acquisition Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Haymaker Acquisition Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report