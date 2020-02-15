Cameron Turtle Sells 2,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at $440,761.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $440,176.59.

BBIO stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

