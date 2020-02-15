Cameron Turtle Sells 2,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at $440,761.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $440,176.59.
BBIO stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.
