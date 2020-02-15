John H. Sanders Sells 2,005 Shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) SVP John H. Sanders sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. Norwood Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWFL shares. Wood & Company upped their target price on shares of Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 645.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

