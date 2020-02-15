Christopher D. Clark Buys 4,500 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,335.00.

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

