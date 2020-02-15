Donald Gayhardt Sells 5,880 Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Stock

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Curo Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Donald Gayhardt sold 30,826 shares of Curo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $431,564.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Donald Gayhardt sold 800 shares of Curo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 3.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Curo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Curo Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.