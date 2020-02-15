John Kitlen Sells 1,500 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00.

On Monday, December 9th, John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.