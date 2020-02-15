Needham & Company LLC Lowers Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Price Target to $51.00

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TLND. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of -0.09. Talend has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Talend by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Talend by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Talend by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Talend by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

