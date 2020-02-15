Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 466.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after buying an additional 759,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 433,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113,239 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $41,592.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $142,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $501,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,061 shares of company stock worth $13,929,591 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

