Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys New Stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,427,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,839,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

NYSE:XP opened at $40.32 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $43.52.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

