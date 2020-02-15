Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.44.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

