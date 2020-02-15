Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 34.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $120.53.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

