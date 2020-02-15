Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

