Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 828,069 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 2.71% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $227.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PIRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

