eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of eBay by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 494,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,318 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of EBAY opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

