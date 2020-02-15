Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

