Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $1.90 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RZV. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 365,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 349,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of RZV opened at $60.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

