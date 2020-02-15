Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,582 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102,614 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0431 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

