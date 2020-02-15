Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $123.75 and a 52 week high of $156.35.

