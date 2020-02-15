Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,968 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 13.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.