Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.83% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maxim Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Maxim Capital Management LLC now owns 422,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,725 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,888,000.

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $22.86 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1046 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

