Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 220.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPGB opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1672 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

